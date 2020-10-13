Previous
Spider Plant by katford
Spider Plant

Who does not like Spider plants? These are a unique indoor plant.The spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) is considered one of the most adaptable of houseplants and the easiest to grow. This plant can grow in a wide range of conditions and suffers from few problems, other than brown tips. The spider plant is so named because of its spider-like plants, or spiderettes, which dangle down from the mother plant like spiders on a web. Available in green or variegated varieties, these spiderettes often start out as small white flowers.

13th October 2020 13th Oct 20

Kat

