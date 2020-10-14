Previous
River Fog by katford
River Fog

Woke up this morning to this beautiful river fog. I sat on the veranda with my cup of coffee and watch it flow down the river until it cleared.
14th October 2020

Kat

@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
Amazing view
Amazing view
October 14th, 2020  
