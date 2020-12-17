Previous
Next
Lucky Elephants by katford
82 / 365

Lucky Elephants

As elephants are considered to act as saviours and protectors, placing the statues at the front door is considered to be lucky.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Kat

@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
They are gorgeous I hope they bring you lots of luck
December 17th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh they are fun!
December 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise