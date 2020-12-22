Sign up
Cheese Cake
Who does not like cheese cake, homemade orange and dark chocolate...
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
3
0
Kat
@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
87
photos
24
followers
35
following
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
22nd December 2020 3:39pm
Tags
dark
,
chocolate
,
cake
,
cheese
,
orange
,
yum
Harbie
ace
Looks delicious and pretty too! Fav
December 22nd, 2020
Taffy
ace
Most impressive!
December 22nd, 2020
Van
Nice shot and looks so delicious. I love cheesecake!!! 😋
December 22nd, 2020
