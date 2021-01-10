Previous
Dinkum Dunnies by katford
Dinkum Dunnies

Australian Slang
adjective: dinkum

(of an article or person) genuine, honest, true.
"a real dinkum bloke"

adverb: dinkum

really, truly, honestly.

dunny
plural noun: dunnies

1.
Scottish
an underground passage or cellar, especially in a tenement.
2.
informal•Australian
a toilet.
10th January 2021 10th Jan 21

Kat

@katford
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so funny, they really do exist too
January 10th, 2021  
