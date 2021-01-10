Sign up
Dinkum Dunnies
Australian Slang
adjective: dinkum
(of an article or person) genuine, honest, true.
"a real dinkum bloke"
adverb: dinkum
really, truly, honestly.
dunny
plural noun: dunnies
1.
Scottish
an underground passage or cellar, especially in a tenement.
2.
informal•Australian
a toilet.
10th January 2021
10th Jan 21
Kat
@katford
australian
slang
dunnies
dinkum
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so funny, they really do exist too
January 10th, 2021
