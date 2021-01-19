Sign up
115 / 365
What a motley moo crew
Out and about collecting hay bales to be stored for winter time. Felt like I was being watched, meet the motley moo crew...
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Kat
@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
115
Views
7
7
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-J810Y
Taken
19th January 2021 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hay
,
cows
,
crew
,
moo
,
bales
Letsgo
Gosh, reminds me of cows in Kansas and Oklahoma. Nice capture with clouds.
January 19th, 2021
Shutterbug
ace
Definitely looks like they have their eyes on you. Lovely landscape.
January 19th, 2021
