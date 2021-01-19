Previous
What a motley moo crew by katford
What a motley moo crew

Out and about collecting hay bales to be stored for winter time. Felt like I was being watched, meet the motley moo crew...
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Letsgo
Gosh, reminds me of cows in Kansas and Oklahoma. Nice capture with clouds.
January 19th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
Definitely looks like they have their eyes on you. Lovely landscape.
January 19th, 2021  
