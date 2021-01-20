Sign up
Mumma Moo and baby calf
At 10am this morning Mumma Moo presented us with our first calf, both doing well.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Kat
@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
Tags
calf
,
moo
,
mumma
Chris Cook
ace
So sweet. The circle of life. Congratulations.
January 20th, 2021
*lynn
ace
Aww, sweet capture of mama and baby.
January 20th, 2021
Van
So had you were able to capture that sweet and tender moment.
January 20th, 2021
Leave a Comment
