Do you have any chips
Busy day today with one thing and another. This shot was taken in Hobart at a beginners photography group session last year.
25th January 2021
25th Jan 21
Kat
@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
121
Tags
seagull
chips
warf
hobart
Babs
ace
Gulls are always ever hopeful.
January 25th, 2021
