Black and gold by katford
Black and gold

Happy bumble bee on an Oregano plant that is in flower.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Kat

@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
Van
Wow the details on the wings are amazing. Great shot.
January 27th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
sensational macro!
January 27th, 2021  
