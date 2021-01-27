Sign up
Black and gold
Happy bumble bee on an Oregano plant that is in flower.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Kat
@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments: 2
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
27th January 2021 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black
,
flower
,
bee
,
gold
,
bumble
,
oregano
Van
Wow the details on the wings are amazing. Great shot.
January 27th, 2021
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sensational macro!
January 27th, 2021
