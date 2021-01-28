Previous
Buzzing Bees by katford
124 / 365

Buzzing Bees

With so many bee's buzzing around the Lavender bush I tried to capture one in flight, now that's a challenge...
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Kat

@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
33% complete

Chris Cook ace
Wow! Terrific capture
January 28th, 2021  
