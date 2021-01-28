Sign up
124 / 365
Buzzing Bees
With so many bee's buzzing around the Lavender bush I tried to capture one in flight, now that's a challenge...
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
Kat
@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
28th January 2021 1:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flight
,
lavender
,
bees
,
capture
,
buzzing
Chris Cook
ace
Wow! Terrific capture
January 28th, 2021
