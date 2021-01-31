Previous
Mumma Moo and Porter by katford
127 / 365

Mumma Moo and Porter

Perfect temperature to be out in the paddocks doing fencing, busy day. I always have my phone in my pocket, lucky as a got a few good photo's of 11 day's old Porter learning from Mumma Moo.
Kat

@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
