155 / 365
Fruit and Veg
Fruit and veg...composite34
A nice little harvest out of the summer vegetable garden today.
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Kat
@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
155
photos
38
followers
52
following
42% complete
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
fruit
today
garden
veg
picked
composite34
Shutterbug
ace
Certainly looks like a fresh harvest. Love all the colors and looks like an interesting bowl.
February 28th, 2021
