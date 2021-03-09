Sign up
164 / 365
A Slice of Orange
Today's words are A Slice of Orange
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
3
0
Kat
@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
164
photos
39
followers
56
following
44% complete
164
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th March 2021 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
a
,
of
,
orange
,
slice
,
mar21words
Babs
ace
Looks juicy and delicious.
March 9th, 2021
Van
Looks sweet and juicy. Perfect for your summer weather.
March 9th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Well done. I can almost taste the juice and feel it trickling down my chin.
March 9th, 2021
