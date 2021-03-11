Sign up
166 / 365
Water Blue
Today's words are Water Blue
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
2
0
Kat
@katford
I have just joined 365 on the 27th September 2020. I had a camera as a teenager and took happy snaps of friends and family,...
166
photos
39
followers
56
following
45% complete
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
11th March 2021 2:46pm
Tags
blue
,
water
,
boat
,
sail
,
mar21words
Chris Cook
ace
Wonderful minimalist shot Kat
March 11th, 2021
Kathy B.
wow
March 11th, 2021
