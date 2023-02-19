Previous
Cat Tree by kathie1
Cat Tree

On a walkabout spotted a tree with one of its limbs shaped like a cat with it tail going upward and a leg/paw reaching toward the ground.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Kathie

@kathie1
