Abandoned Bridge by kathie1
52 / 365

Abandoned Bridge

Abandoned bridge between Indiana and Illinois over the Wabash River. It was determined to be too costly to repair and was closed several years ago.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Kathie

@kathie1
