Previous
Next
Squiggles by kathie1
67 / 365

Squiggles

Interesting squiggles found on wood on an old log cabin. Guessing maybe made by some insect?
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Kathie

@kathie1
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise