81 / 365
Wall Cloud
Took this a couple of years ago as some bad weather was moving in.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
Kathie
@kathie1
Corinne C
ace
Oh my! What a wonderful capture!
March 23rd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Wow
March 23rd, 2023
