Previous
Next
Hidden Treasures by kathie1
83 / 365

Hidden Treasures

Came across this stone inlay along a path.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Kathie

@kathie1
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
How lovely and a nice find
March 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise