Previous
Next
Robot Revolution by kathie1
87 / 365

Robot Revolution

Encountered "Tally the Shelf Checker" robot taking inventory today at the grocery. I have mixed feelings about robots. Happy to see innovation but sad to see someone's job disappear.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Kathie

@kathie1
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise