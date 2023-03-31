Previous
Cool sunlit cloud by kathie1
90 / 365

Cool sunlit cloud

No time to take pictures lately so supplementing with one from a couple of years ago.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Kathie

@kathie1
25% complete

