Matter of Perspective by kathie1
97 / 365

Matter of Perspective

It's all a matter of perspective. To some, this is a weed. To my six year old grandson, it's a flower to be given with love.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Kathie

@kathie1
Photo Details

Dawn ace
How sweet of your grandson to be treasured
April 7th, 2023  
