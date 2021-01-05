Sign up
Discuss
Photo 763
On My Walk....
A devilish fellow.
5th January 2021
5th Jan 21
1
Kathie
@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
Tags
snow
,
people
Yao RL
Did you take the tie away?
January 14th, 2021
Kathie
@yaorenliu
When I posted this to our community FB site the creator commented that it was meant to be a dragon. Oops. lol
January 14th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
looks like a devil to me! lol. cool find and shot, either way!
January 14th, 2021
