Previous
Next
In the Hood.... by kathiecb
Photo 772

In the Hood....

We could use a few wise words from Yoda about now.

Still catching up posting to start the year. This was a series I posted to our local FB group, just for fun. Bear with me. I'm running out of snow people soon.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Kathie

@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
211% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise