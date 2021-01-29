Aren't I Handsome....

What would a photo tour of Australia be without a Koala?

We had a guided tour of the Koala Hospital in Port Macquarie. This was particularly interesting to me as I volunteer at our local wildlife refuge.

This was at the time of the bush fires so many intakes were due to burns, dehydration, orphaned etc.

We weren't allowed to tour inside the hospital but they had an area for permanent residents who couldn't be released back into the wild. Many had chlamydia which leads to blindness.

I learned so much. Did you know Koalas are the only animal, like humans, that have individual fingerprints?