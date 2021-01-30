Where There's Smoke....

It was year ago when the bushfires ravaged Australia. When we arrived in the Blue Mountains some of the fires had subsided but there were still numerous outbreaks.
We had a wonderful hike to the bottom of Wentworth Falls in the Jamison Valley but when we arrived back at the top smoke was moving into the valley. It took only a matter of seconds before the valley was enveloped.
On a side note, on behalf of local crafters, I took a hockey bag full of handmade items to help local wildlife. Through contacts in my community we arranged for a local wildlife rescuer to pick up the bag at my hotel.