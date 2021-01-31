Sign up
Photo 789
Blue Mountains
The scenery in the Blue Mountains of Australia is spectacular. I thought this shot best described its name as the oil from the numerous eucalyptus trees create a blue haze.
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
0
0
Kathie
@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
789
photos
28
followers
29
following
216% complete
View this month »
782
783
784
785
786
787
788
789
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
2nd February 2020 5:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
