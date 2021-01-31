Previous
Blue Mountains by kathiecb
Photo 789

Blue Mountains

The scenery in the Blue Mountains of Australia is spectacular. I thought this shot best described its name as the oil from the numerous eucalyptus trees create a blue haze.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Kathie

@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
216% complete

View this month »

