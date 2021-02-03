Up....Way Up

We climbed the Sydney Bridge. If you look up and to the left of the red car you can see some blue dots that are actually climbers.

You get suited up in a blue one piece suit, with everything attached to a harness (hat, glasses, guide cord) and taught how to climb up and down ladders.

For obvious reasons you can't take a camera on the climb so this was taken from one of the Pylon Lookouts. 440 feet above sea level and the arch has a span of 1,654 feet so perhaps not everyone's cup of tea.

Fun fact - the steel structure expands by 7 inches on hot days.