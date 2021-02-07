Sign up
Photo 796
How Cute Am I?
While in Milford Sound we came across a family of Seals. They had no fear as our boat floated by. Here's the baby...look at that face!!
7th February 2021
7th Feb 21
Kathie
@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
Tags
new
,
zealand
