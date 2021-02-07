Previous
How Cute Am I? by kathiecb
How Cute Am I?

While in Milford Sound we came across a family of Seals. They had no fear as our boat floated by. Here's the baby...look at that face!!
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Kathie

