Photo 800
Handsome
Back to the High Country of New Zealand. We visited Erewhon Station (Nowhere backwards). They had 4000 head of Merino Sheep as well as raising Clydesdales. This is one of the handsome Colts.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
3
1
Kathie
@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
800
photos
29
followers
29
following
219% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ300
Taken
13th February 2020 9:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
new
,
zealand
Islandgirl
ace
What a beauty!
February 12th, 2021
Anne ❀
ace
incredible details
February 12th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
God's most magnificent creatures. Beautiful shot!
February 12th, 2021
