Handsome

Back to the High Country of New Zealand. We visited Erewhon Station (Nowhere backwards). They had 4000 head of Merino Sheep as well as raising Clydesdales. This is one of the handsome Colts.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Kathie

@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
Islandgirl ace
What a beauty!
February 12th, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
incredible details
February 12th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
God's most magnificent creatures. Beautiful shot!
February 12th, 2021  
