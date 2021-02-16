Previous
by kathiecb
Photo 805

Next stop was Wellington. Unfortunately, it was a rainy miserable day but we did find some shelter in the Botanic Gardens in Thorndon.
I think this is an Anthurium. I couldn't resist the perfect flowers and the vibrant colours.
16th February 2021

Kathie

@kathiecb
