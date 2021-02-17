Previous
Next
Sky Tower by kathiecb
Photo 806

Sky Tower

The cruise ended in Auckland but we spent 3 days exploring the city.
This was the view from our hotel window - telecommunication and observation tower.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Kathie

@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise