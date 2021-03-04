Previous
Rascal! by kathiecb
Photo 821

Rascal!

A couple of days ago I posted a pic of a red squirrel vehemently denying he was at the suet. I stayed up all day and all night at the ready. Got him!
It was the lovely morning light that I most enjoyed.
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Kathie

@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
