Pots, pots and more pots..... by kathiecb
Photo 822

Pots, pots and more pots.....

....50 to be exact.
Every year our 3 local garden clubs join forces for the Seedy Saturday event in February. It's a seed exchange event with vendors, food, etc.
This year with Covid we're planning for an April Seedy/Seedling event as some seeds, tomatoes for example, must be started prior to the end of April.
I'm starting 50 tomato plants to sell at the event to make a bit of money to offset costs.
Luckily I had kept a big bag of soil in the garage from the fall....lucky until I realized it was frozen. lol
All the pots have to be cleaned and dried before starting.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Kathie

@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
Mallory ace
What a neat shot. I like the different colors.
March 5th, 2021  
