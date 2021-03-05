Pots, pots and more pots.....

....50 to be exact.

Every year our 3 local garden clubs join forces for the Seedy Saturday event in February. It's a seed exchange event with vendors, food, etc.

This year with Covid we're planning for an April Seedy/Seedling event as some seeds, tomatoes for example, must be started prior to the end of April.

I'm starting 50 tomato plants to sell at the event to make a bit of money to offset costs.

Luckily I had kept a big bag of soil in the garage from the fall....lucky until I realized it was frozen. lol

All the pots have to be cleaned and dried before starting.