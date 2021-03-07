Previous
Next
Hmmm... by kathiecb
Photo 824

Hmmm...

I think I liked breaking up my jigsaw puzzle more than putting it together.
Wonder what that says about me?
You're welcome to provide a psychological analysis if you wish.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Kathie

@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
225% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise