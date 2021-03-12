Previous
Here Piggy, Piggy... by kathiecb
Photo 829

Here Piggy, Piggy...

Not often do you see pigs roaming free in a field....sheep, cows, goats, horses, yes....but not pigs.
I back tracked and noticed a sign - Pasture Raised Pigs. Who knew?
12th March 2021

Kathie

@kathiecb
