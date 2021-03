A Sign of Spring

This is the 2nd in a series showing my Signs of Spring. Yesterday was sugaring off, today is the reappearance of wild turkeys.

When winter comes wild turkeys head deep into wooded areas and are rarely seen. When the weather starts to warm they emerge, form flocks and mate. Groups of wild turkeys are called rafters.

The last few years I've had a small rafter in my yard so there will be lots of wild turkey shots to come....I hope.