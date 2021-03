A Sign of Spring

This is a 3rd in a series of the signs of spring in these parts.

The skies fill with returning Canada Geese honking noisily overhead. This group has spotted open water on the lake and has come for a rest and fuel.

There seems to be a discussion in the lower left. Since Canada geese mate for life, this could be a little domestic dispute.



Converted to b/w to enhance the reflections.