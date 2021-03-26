Sign up
Photo 843
Ummmm....
I'd like to buy a vowel, Pat.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Kathie
@kathiecb
January 2021 - After some life challenges and a little hiatus, I'm baaaack. Happy to see a number of my 365 friends are still creating lovely...
Photo Details
10
10
2
2
365
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
26th March 2021 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
bruni
ace
The meaning still comes across. great find.
March 26th, 2021
Kathie
@bruni
Gotta love the sentiment. I did wonder if a Techer had something to do with the computer.
March 26th, 2021
