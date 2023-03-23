Previous
Trees Falling by kathybc
106 / 365

Trees Falling

Drove past this car on MLK Jr. Way today. This is a photo of a photo on Berkeleyside, which reported the driver was not injured. (Power came back on tonight after over 48 hours.)
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Kathy

@kathybc
