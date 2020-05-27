Previous
Next
Six Word Story 105 Those blue eyes hit my heart by kathyboyles
Photo 690

Six Word Story 105 Those blue eyes hit my heart

I always knew my husband had beautiful blue eyes but today when he looked at me with his face mask on his eyes really stood out.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Kathy Boyles

ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
189% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise