Six Word Story 105 Those blue eyes hit my heart
I always knew my husband had beautiful blue eyes but today when he looked at me with his face mask on his eyes really stood out.
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Kathy Boyles
ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
Tags
eyes
,
face
,
blue
,
mask
,
sixws-105
