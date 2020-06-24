Previous
Splotchy can’t get me in here! Six Word Story by kathyboyles
Splotchy can't get me in here! Six Word Story

Splotchy is my cat who likes to hunt lizards in our fenced in backyard. She is an indoor cat otherwise.
Kathy Boyles

