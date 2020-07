Album Cover Challenge

Rebecca Walton was my band/artist. She was born in 1958 and is the regional director of the British Council. She was admitted as a Companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George for services to UK cultural relations in the 2019 Birthday Honours by Queen Elizabeth. I chose the English countryside for the cover. The songtitle was from a quote by Jeanette Winterson “What you risk reveals what you value.”