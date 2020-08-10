Sign up
Photo 746
Get Pushed 420 Travel Reminder @la_photographic
@la_photographic
Laura asked me to prepare something to indicate why I am interested in future travel. I chose to make a collage of photos from previous trips showing how much fun we had before.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Kathy Boyles
ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
Tags
people
,
collage
,
travel
,
@la_photographic
,
get-pushed-420
Kathy Boyles
ace
@la_photographic
Laura, here is my first try. I might do another.
August 10th, 2020
