Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Photo 755
What would you do 195 Abstract
History into the future with chickens (I guess)
20th August 2020
20th Aug 20
Kathy Boyles
ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
Tags
sky
,
chain
,
girl
,
house
,
chickens
,
glob
,
wwyd195
Cazzi
ace
Wow! There's a lot for the imagination to mull over here. It amuses me that the chickens are looking perplexed at their house being floated away - except it's chained so can it float?...And that bubble is exceptionally strong. I love the colours and swirls and the fact that this has really got my brain whirring. History into the future...I love it! Fav!
August 20th, 2020
