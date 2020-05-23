Previous
Next
Ann Hathaway’s Gringe Album and Song Title Make Us One Less Person Inside by kathyboyles
70 / 365

Ann Hathaway’s Gringe Album and Song Title Make Us One Less Person Inside

Ann Hathaway was my album name. She is a young actress so I chose to put her on a grunge album like her age group would enjoy.

My quote was by Pamela Rubin from “Why Girls Are So Weird.” The quote is “It’s sad when our daddies die. Makes us one less person inside.” I tried to show leaving of a person in the cover picture.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Kathy Boyles

ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
19% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise