Ann Hathaway’s Gringe Album and Song Title Make Us One Less Person Inside

Ann Hathaway was my album name. She is a young actress so I chose to put her on a grunge album like her age group would enjoy.



My quote was by Pamela Rubin from “Why Girls Are So Weird.” The quote is “It’s sad when our daddies die. Makes us one less person inside.” I tried to show leaving of a person in the cover picture.