Photo 559
Get Pushed. Myself on Mount Rushmore
First woman to make it there. I was tasked by
@tdaug80
to put someone in a photograph with a famous person(s).
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
0
0
Kathy Boyles
ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
1933
photos
36
followers
93
following
153% complete
552
553
554
555
556
557
558
559
454
723
557
724
455
558
559
725
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Creativity
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
stone
,
presidents
,
rushmore
,
get-pushed-416
