Previous
Next
Triptych of Splotchy by kathyboyles
Photo 442

Triptych of Splotchy

Splotchy has a routine.

1. She sits and asks to go outside to play.
2. Outside she stalks wild game (a lizard).
3. She comes in and immediately wants food.

That is her routine.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Kathy Boyles

ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise