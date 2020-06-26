Sign up
Photo 442
Triptych of Splotchy
Splotchy has a routine.
1. She sits and asks to go outside to play.
2. Outside she stalks wild game (a lizard).
3. She comes in and immediately wants food.
That is her routine.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
0
0
Kathy Boyles
ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
1876
photos
33
followers
86
following
121% complete
Tags
cats
,
collage
,
tortie
,
tecique-davidhilliard
