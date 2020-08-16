Sign up
Photo 468
No Clue
I don’t have a clue what this is other than it was a macro shot taken today. Looks interesting and abstract. Color is not modified.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Kathy Boyles
ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
Tags
flowers
,
leaves
,
macro
,
abstract
