Get Pushed 422 Ad for Sandwich Week by kathyboyles
Get Pushed 422 Ad for Sandwich Week

I was tasked this week by @randystreat to come up with an ad for Sandwich Week. I don’t eat sandwiches so my son brought one for me to photograph. I hope this is okay.
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Kathy Boyles

ace
@kathyboyles
I love photography and cruising, specially river cruising. I like to do neat things to photographs and am always looking for the latest...
Photo Details

Kathy Boyles ace
@randystreat Here is my entry for Sandwich Week. I probably won’t do another try as I won’t have another opportunity to photograph a sandwich. Kathy
August 26th, 2020  
Jenn ace
Yummy
August 26th, 2020  
Bankmann ace
Certainly looks tasty… :-)
August 26th, 2020  
